Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ICE opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

