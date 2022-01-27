BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.422-$2.542 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

