NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOV stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

