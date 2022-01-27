Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,584.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,853.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,825.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

