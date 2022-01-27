LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LFMD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.66.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 7,400 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 204,079 shares of company stock valued at $818,767. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

