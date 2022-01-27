Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.57.
GSHD stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
