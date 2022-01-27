Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.57.

GSHD stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

