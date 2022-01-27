CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.71.

CACI stock opened at $265.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.40. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

