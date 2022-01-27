Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DQ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.