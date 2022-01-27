CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $35.40 million and $1.25 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005976 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

