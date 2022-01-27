IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $78.53 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $78.53 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,059,598,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,195,248,232 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

