Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Down 2.3%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 61,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 207,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

FURY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 410,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

