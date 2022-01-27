Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 5,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

About Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

