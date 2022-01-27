Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,005. The firm has a market cap of $696.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luther Burbank by 65.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.