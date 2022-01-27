Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,005. The firm has a market cap of $696.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.
