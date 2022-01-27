$97.22 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $97.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.70 million and the highest is $97.74 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $371.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.71 million to $373.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.45 million, with estimates ranging from $413.78 million to $470.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. 302,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

