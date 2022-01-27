REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.73 Million

Brokerages expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report $525.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.10 million. REV Group posted sales of $554.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in REV Group by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 7,120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in REV Group by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 328,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $845.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

