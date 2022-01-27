Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading Down 1.4%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 3,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

About Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

