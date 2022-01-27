ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Down 7%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) shares fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). 2,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,232,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.92.

ADM Energy Company Profile (LON:ADME)

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

