Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $229.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.67 million to $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.20 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

