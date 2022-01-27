Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $31.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.52 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 72,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.03. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

