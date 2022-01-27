Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Up 3.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.85 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.85 ($0.21). Approximately 593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.21).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

