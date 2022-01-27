Dogeswap (DOGES) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for about $65.68 or 0.00182343 BTC on exchanges. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $58,349.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogeswap has traded 84.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

