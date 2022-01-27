Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $144,700.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,273. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $483.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMLR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $406,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $4,155,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $1,380,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

