FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85. 170,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 105,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 62.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.