Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM) traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 197,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 164,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

