Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.16 million.

Shares of TER stock traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. 2,305,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,500. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

