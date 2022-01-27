Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE O traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 4,570,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

