Vectorspace AI One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00006625 BTC on popular exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $93.24 million and $1.04 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00261156 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.91 or 0.01122619 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003563 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,210,343 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

