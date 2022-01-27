Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $177.10. 2,553,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,812. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.46. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

