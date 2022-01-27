Marlin Price Down 38.6% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $30.57 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.04 or 0.06611969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,844.33 or 0.99872733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00052083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050729 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

