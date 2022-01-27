Raven Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.76 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $562.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.04 or 0.06611969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,844.33 or 0.99872733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00052083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050729 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

