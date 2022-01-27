Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.00, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International updated its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.90. 2,468,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,216. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

