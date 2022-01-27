Analysts Anticipate Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.42). Establishment Labs reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of ESTA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $88.66.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 31.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 147.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 187.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 50.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

