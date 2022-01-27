Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report sales of $38.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.31 million to $43.90 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $137.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.66 million to $143.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $179.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.88 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,604. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

