Warp Finance (WARP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170,128.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $174.49 or 0.00485429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $815,569.59 and approximately $170,128.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.