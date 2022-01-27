Darren Gee Sells 33,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,849,397.25.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$260,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28.

PEY stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,972. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.45.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

