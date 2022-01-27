Analysts Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) PT at €805.00

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €805.00 ($914.77).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

EPA:KER traded down €4.10 ($4.66) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €644.80 ($732.73). 193,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €696.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €689.28. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

