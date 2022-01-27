Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Price Target at €156.31

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €155.88 ($177.13).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DHER stock traded down €2.00 ($2.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €66.58 ($75.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a PE ratio of -7.82. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €98.52 and its 200-day moving average is €111.74.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

