HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 248,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $57.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

