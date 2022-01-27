iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,803. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,100,151. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

