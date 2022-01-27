ZeusNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $25,161.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014686 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 314.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000958 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com

