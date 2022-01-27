Pundi X Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00040416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

