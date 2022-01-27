Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $394-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.91 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 160,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $371.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

