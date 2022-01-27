$4.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $4.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.24 and the highest is $4.40. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $19.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.70. The company had a trading volume of 592,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,927. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $380.64 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.