Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $78.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after purchasing an additional 753,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.