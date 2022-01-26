Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,101. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

