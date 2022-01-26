DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

DOCN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 2,803,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,311. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $7,122,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $6,055,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

