Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of APPN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. 712,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,663. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,773 and sold 12,120 shares worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

