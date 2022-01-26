Citigroup Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 1,519,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.49. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

