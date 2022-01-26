Citigroup Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.
Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 1,519,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.49. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.00.
In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
