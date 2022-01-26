DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,266. DLocal has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,247,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 87,064 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

