Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $324-326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.69 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

XM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

